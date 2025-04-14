Jarry saved 28 of 31 shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Jarry's night was highlighted by a 12-minute rough patch where he allowed three goals across the late stages of the first period and into the second period. Outside that duration, Jarry looked solid, which aligned more with the performances he strung together on the three-game winning streak he brought into Sunday's contest. With the loss, the 29-year-old netminder now has a 16-12-6 record with a 3.12 GAA and a .892 GAA. While Jarry will end the season with subpar stats, these totals were inflated by early-season struggles. Since he received the call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in early March, he has an 8-4-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 14 appearances. His play down the stretch makes him a decent option in all fantasy formats ahead of the 2025-26 season.