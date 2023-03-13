Jarry turned aside 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Penguins twice grabbed one-goal leads, and twice their defense gave Rangers shooters too much time and too much room to allow a tying tally. Jarry played well though, and his performance should be a relief for Pittsburgh after he coughed up 12 goals over his prior three games. The 27-year-old netminder has a shaky .877 save percentage since returning from an upper-body injury in late February, but Jarry will likely need to regain his form if the Pens are going to lock up a playoff spot over the final weeks.