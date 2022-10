Jarry made 34 saves in a 6-2 win over the LIghtning on Saturday.

Jarry was beaten by Steven Stamkos on the power play early in the first and not again until 14:03 of the third when Brayden Point cut the score to 5-2. Between, he was able to stay sharp through a 24:38 period where he faced just four shots, as well as an intense flurry in the second-half of the game. The Pens play three times next week, so Jarry will likely get a rest for one of those contests.