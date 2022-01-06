Jarry stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief of Casey DeSmith in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Jarry ended up playing 25:55 in the contest, as he backstopped the Penguins to a comeback win. The 26-year-old figures to soon resume his role as the Penguins' top goalie, though head coach Mike Sullivan has yet to name a starter for Thursday's game versus the Flyers. Jarry extended his winning streak to six games, and he's 16-5-4 with a 1.89 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 25 appearances overall.