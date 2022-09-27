Jarry will start against the Red Wings on Tuesday and will play the first half.

Jarry racked up 34 wins last season, a personal best, in 58 outings along with four shutouts and a 2.42 GAA. While the netminder has put together solid numbers in the regular season, he has struggled in the postseason, including being hampered by a foot injury last year that forced him to miss the first six games against the Rangers.