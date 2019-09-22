Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Playing full game Sunday
Jarry will start Sunday's preseason contest against the Red Wings and is expected to play the full game, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Jarry allowed three goals on 22 shots in his first preseason contest last Monday while Casey DeSmith got a full game against Columbus on Saturday. The two are still battling for the No. 2 goaltender job behind Matt Murray and Sunday's game could give Jarry a huge boost.
