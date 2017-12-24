Jarry allowed one goal while facing 10 shots in relief during a 4-0 loss versus the Ducks on Saturday.

Coach Mike Sullivan inserted Jarry in hopes of sparking his team. It didn't work, as the Penguins were absolutely embarrassed at home. Jarry was perfectly fine in relief, though, as the only goal he allowed was an unstoppable shot while shorthanded. With the Penguins entering the Christmas break outside the playoff picture, major changes could be coming to Pittsburgh, and it's not inconceivable to say Jarry will get more starts moving forward. The Penguins played some of their best hockey with Jarry in net while Matt Murray was injured late in November, and Murray hasn't been great lately. Jarry is 5-2-2 with a .918 save percentage and 2.43 GAA this season.