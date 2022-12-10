Jarry stopped 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

After a scoreless first period the two offenses found a groove, but Jarry still nearly came away with the win in regulation before getting beaten on the power play with 90 seconds left in the third period by Kyle Okposo. Fortunately for the Penguins, Jeff Carter answered back with a power-play tally of his own in OT. Jarry has won four straight starts and is a stellar 8-0-2 over his last 10, and on the season he sports a 2.76 GAA and .919 save percentage.