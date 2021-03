Jarry stopped 29 of 32 shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Jarry and the Penguins were on cruise control after 40 minutes and while goals by Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle made things interesting in the third period, Bryan Rust answered with an empty netter to give Jarry his second straight win. The 25-year-old Jarry has won seven of his 10 starts in the month of March and now boasts a 2.83 GAA and .909 save percentage for the season.