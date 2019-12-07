Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Posts second shutout
Jarry recorded his second straight shutout, stopping 33 shots in a 2-0 victory over the Coyotes on Friday.
The 24-year-old was sensational again, running his consecutive saves streak to 61 in the last two games since a rough outing last weekend against the Blue Jackets. On Friday, he made 10 of his saves against the power play, and with this second consecutive shutout, Jarry improved to 7-4-0. His other numbers are sparking, as he owns a .943 save percentage and 1.82 GAA in 11 games this season.
