Jarry recorded a 31-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Jarry has now won two of his three starts on the year. The Sharks generated some chances, but Jarry was up to the task, outdueling former teammate Alex Nedeljkovic in the other crease. For the season, Jarry has allowed seven goals on 90 shots. Consistency will be key, and that could be tough to find, but the Penguins have been better than expected early on under new head coach Dan Muse. If the goalie rotation continues, Arturs Silovs would face his old team, the Canucks, on Tuesday, before Jarry gets the nod against the struggling defending champions, the Panthers, on Thursday.