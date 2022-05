Jarry (foot) participated in a full practice Friday morning though remains sidelined for Friday's Game 6.

Jarry looks to be nearing a return from a foot injury that's kept him sidelined since April 14. Louis Domingue will start again for Pittsburgh in Game 6 though Jarry could be an option for Game 7 if necessary. The 27-year-old netminder posted a 34-18-6 record with a .919 save percentage during the regular season.