Jarry (upper body) practiced on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry has been out of action since Jan. 22 with the injury, but is now well enough to accompany the Penguins on their three-game California road trip. While coach Mike Sullivan said that there no timeline to return, it's a good sign that Jarry was practicing with his teammates. Jarry is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 GAA and .921 save percentage this season.