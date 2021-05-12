Jarry (upper body) was on the ice for Wednesday's practice session.

Coach Mike Sullivan has maintained that Jarry and backup Casey DeSmith (lower body) are both expected to be available for Game 1 of the postseason series versus the Islanders and the two netminders' return to practice seems to support that stance. While DeSmith put up decent numbers this year, Jarry is a lock to be the Penguins' playoff starter and should carry the load unless he completely falls apart.