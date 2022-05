Jarry (foot) was on the ice for Wednesday's optional skate and is considered day-to-day but won't play against the Rangers in Game 5, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry continues to make strides and might be an option should the series need a Game 6. While Louis Domingue has performed well for Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old Jarry should be considered a lock to reclaim his place in the crease whenever he is given the all-clear to return to action.