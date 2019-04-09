Jarry was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Considering the Baby Pens are in the midst of a battle for a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, the promotion of Jarry will no doubt raise the blood pressure of the Pittsburgh faithful. Both Matt Murray and Casey DeSmith practiced without incident Monday, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, so it's not immediately clear why the club felt it needed a third netminder on the roster. Even if there is an issue with Murray or DeSmith which will cause them to miss Game 1 versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Jarry is unlikely to get into a game.