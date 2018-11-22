Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Promoted to parent club
The Penguins recalled Jarry from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Thursday.
Matt Murry is expected to be sidelined long term due to a lower-body injury, so Jarry will split the load in goal with Casey DeSmith for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old netminder has posted a 4-5-1 record while maintaining a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage through 11 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Scores in minor-league game•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent back down•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Emergency recalled•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Skates ahead of practice•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Designated as injured non-roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...