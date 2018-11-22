The Penguins recalled Jarry from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Thursday.

Matt Murry is expected to be sidelined long term due to a lower-body injury, so Jarry will split the load in goal with Casey DeSmith for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old netminder has posted a 4-5-1 record while maintaining a 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage through 11 AHL appearances this season.