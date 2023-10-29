Jarry was pulled early in the second period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa. He allowed three goals on nine shots.

It was a rocky night. Ridly Greig scored on a tip-in on the power play at 4:24 of the first. Ten minutes later, Brady Tkachuk cut in from the left side, froze Jarry and snapped a puck over the netminder's glove. Jarry allowed a goal early in the second that was overturned after a coach's challenge, but Dominik Kubalik blasted the puck past him a minute later, and that was all she wrote. Jarry's game this season has had two personalities -- he's either perfect (two shutouts) or porous (14 goals allowed in four losses). Overall, he's now 2-4-0 with a 2.62 GAA and .901 save percentage. You may need to hold your nose a little longer until Jarry settles down and starts helping your squad.