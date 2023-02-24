Jarry allowed six goals on 29 shots and was pulled after the second period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to Edmonton.

The Pens didn't play well in front of him, but he didn't help his own case either. Jarry still has to get up to speed after missing a month due to injury. He has lost both of his games since his return and allowed nine goals in two games. There may be better options until Jarry settles into a better groove.