Jarry made 34 saves in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Jack Eichel opened the scoring on an easy tap-in after a turn-over deep in the Pens' zone. Reilly Smith pushed the score to 2-0 with a power-play marker late in the first period. And Shea Theodore notched another power-play snipe early in the third period to push the score to 3-2. Then, the Pens fought back in the third. Jarry has put up strong performances of late and has a 5-0-1 record over his last six starts with just 12 goals allowed in that span.