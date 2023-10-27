Jarry turned aside all 31 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche.

Colorado had won 15 straight road games coming into Thursday, an NHL record, but Jarry made sure the streak ended in Pittsburgh with an impressive performance. The 28-year-old netminder had only two shutouts in 47 outings last season, but he's already matched that number in his first five starts of 2023-24. Unfortunately those are also his only two wins, as he's allowed 11 goals in his other three appearances, leaving him with a 2.24 GAA and .917 save percentage. Jarry will likely be back between the pipes Saturday against the Senators.