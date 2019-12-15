Jarry stopped 38 of 42 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Kings.

That was a wild one. Jarry and the Penguins found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period, rallied for a 4-2 lead midway through the third, then saw the Kings force overtime in the late stages of regulation. But when the dust had settled, Jarry picked up his fourth win in his last five starts. He's been a revelation for the Penguins, going 9-5-0 with a 1.92 GAA and .937 save percentage.