Jarry (upper body) expects to be fully fit for Game 1 against the Islanders on Sunday, telling reporters he is "ready to go, ready to play", Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While coach Mike Sullivan has yet to officially name a starter, it almost certainly will be Jarry considering he appeared in 39 games for the club this season in which he posted a 25-9-3 record with two shutouts and a 2.75 GAA. An injury to Casey DeSmith (upper body) at Friday's practice session could leave Pittsburgh without a viable alternative behind Jarry heading into the postseason.