Jarry (eye) will be back in net Saturday at home against Buffalo, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry was unavailable Thursday in Los Angeles after he was struck by a puck Tuesday vs. Anaheim. However, it appears the goaltender is ready to go for Saturday's matchup with the Sabres. Jarry has played well recently after a tough start to the season, going 2-0-0 with a .957 save percentage in his last two outings. He'll face a Buffalo team that scored three goals in a win over the Wild on Friday.