Jarry (upper body) is feeling healthy and ready for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, telling reporters, "I'm back to 100%... I feel really good out there."

Coach Mike Sullivan didn't confirm whether Jarry would be in the lineup against New York but the fact that the club reassigned Max Lagace to the minors is a good indication Jarry will at least be fit enough to serve as the No. 2. Whenever he does start, the 25-year-old Jarry will be eager to add to his three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.15 GAA.