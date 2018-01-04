Jarry (undisclosed) will resume the backup job against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Jason MacKey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry exited Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers late in the third-period with an undisclosed ailment, but appears to be no worse for the wear. The netminder will likely only feature for the Penguins in back-to-backs, so don't be surprised if he gets a look versus the Islanders on Friday.