Jarry stopped 37 of 38 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Jarry was terrific for Pittsburgh, allowing just a Josh Bailey goal with 5:16 remaining in the second period en route to his first NHL playoff victory. It was a strong bounce-back performance by the 26-year-old Jarry, who gave up four goals in the series opener. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 3 on Thursday.