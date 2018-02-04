Jarry was recalled to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The rookie was sent down to minors right before the All-Star break, and since starter Matt Murray has returned from a seven-game absence, Jarry's services weren't necessary anymore. The 22-year-old has played respectably, compiling a 9-4-2 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.44 GAA in 18 NHL games this season, but his big club workload will likely be kept to back-to-back games unless Murray suffers an injury.