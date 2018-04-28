Jarry and fellow goaltender Michael Leighton were among 13 players called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Baby Penguins were swept by the Charlotte Checkers in Round 1 of the Calder Cup playoffs, hence the wave of "Black Ace" call-ups to expand the parent club roster. Pittsburgh has also promoted the following skaters for its latest Stanley Cup playoff run: forwards Daniel Sprong, Josh Jooris, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson and Jean-Sebastien Dea; and defensemen Lukas Bengtsson, Jarred Tinordi Chris Summers, and Andrey Pedan.