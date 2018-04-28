Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Recalled in bulk transaction
Jarry and fellow goaltender Michael Leighton were among 13 players called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The Baby Penguins were swept by the Charlotte Checkers in Round 1 of the Calder Cup playoffs, hence the wave of "Black Ace" call-ups to expand the parent club roster. Pittsburgh has also promoted the following skaters for its latest Stanley Cup playoff run: forwards Daniel Sprong, Josh Jooris, Thomas Di Pauli, Adam Johnson, Teddy Blueger, Garrett Wilson and Jean-Sebastien Dea; and defensemen Lukas Bengtsson, Jarred Tinordi Chris Summers, and Andrey Pedan.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stops 17 in win over Habs•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Defending net Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Breaks three-game winning streak•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Guarding road goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Turns aside 26 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...