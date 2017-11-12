Jarry will guard the goal for Saturday night's Stanley Cup Finals rematch in Nashville.

Jarry makes just his second start of the season with the Penguins coming off a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Friday night. The 22-year-old keeper looked good in his first start, saving 32 of 34 shots on his way to an overtime loss in Calgary on Nov. 2, so he'll be looking for his first career NHL win Saturday in a building that has proven hostile to opposing goalies, as the Predators are averaging 3.60 goals per game this season on home ice.