Jarry kicked aside all 22 of the shots he faced in Monday's 3-0 home win against the Kraken.

The shutout was the fifth of the campaign for Jarry, which sets a new career best for a single season. He now has 18 career shutouts across 235 NHL games, too. The victory snapped an 0-1-2 skid to start the month of January, giving him his first win since Dec. 30. Jarry and the Pens will have four full days off before traveling to meet the Golden Knights on Saturday evening.