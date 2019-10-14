Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Records win in season debut
Jarry stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 7-2 win over Winnipeg on Sunday.
Jarry secured Pittsburgh's No. 2 job behind Matt Murray in training camp and received his first start of the season Sunday night. The 24-year-old picked up his first NHL win since March 15, 2018 thanks in large part to a healthy dose of offensive support from his teammates. Murray started a career-high 50 games last season, so Jarry only figures to receive sporadic starts as his understudy.
