Jarry stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 7-2 win over Winnipeg on Sunday.

Jarry secured Pittsburgh's No. 2 job behind Matt Murray in training camp and received his first start of the season Sunday night. The 24-year-old picked up his first NHL win since March 15, 2018 thanks in large part to a healthy dose of offensive support from his teammates. Murray started a career-high 50 games last season, so Jarry only figures to receive sporadic starts as his understudy.