Jarry was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Jarry will swap places with Joel Blomqvist at the start of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's possible the Penguins want to see if he's made any progress in getting back on track after being waived in mid-January. Jarry won't exhaust his waivers exemption even if he's up for the whole break, so he could be sent down again before play resumes Feb. 22 versus the Capitals.