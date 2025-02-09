Jarry was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Jarry will swap places with Joel Blomqvist at the start of the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's possible the Penguins want to see if he's made any progress in getting back on track after being waived in mid-January. Jarry won't exhaust his waivers exemption even if he's up for the whole break, so he could be sent down again before play resumes Feb. 22 versus the Capitals.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Officially sent down•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set to be waived by Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Lead slips away late Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In blue paint Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Poor showing in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tending twine Sunday•