Jarry (lower body) skated Tuesday for the first time since Jan. 2, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry isn't on the brink of returning, but Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't call him "longer term" either. Jarry is 15-5-4 with a 2.75 GAA and .918 save percentage in 25 games this season. Casey DeSmith has started in the Penguins' last two games and is expected to be in net again Tuesday when Pittsburgh takes on Vancouver.