Jarry skated for the first time since suffering a broken bone in his foot Saturday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Jarry won't be available for Saturday night's Game 3 against the Rangers, but if he's able to return to practice Sunday, a return to action Monday for Game 4 could be in the cards. In the meantime, look for Louis Domingue to operate as Pittsburgh's No. 1 option in goal.
