Jarry stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Jarry has appeared in just four games since the start of January due to a lower-body injury followed quickly by an upper-body ailment. The 27-year-old had a one-goal lead to protect after two periods Monday, but he couldn't make it last as the Islanders pushed ahead with two goals in a span of 1:41 in the middle of the final frame. Jarry is down to 16-6-5 with a 2.67 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 28 starts this season. He should immediately reclaimed the No. 1 job in goal for the Penguins, as Casey DeSmith was only okay in Jarry's absence. The Penguins will host a tough opponent, the Oilers, on Thursday.