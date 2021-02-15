Jarry turned aside 28 shots in a 6-3 win over Washington on Sunday.

The Capitals welcomed second-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol) back to their already-high-scoring lineup, but Jarry and the Penguins did a decent job of keeping Washington in check. Jarry made 22 stops at even-strength and added six more while shorthanded, snapping his three-game winless skid (0-2-1). His overall numbers (3.82 GAA, .864 save percentage) remain rough, but Jarry will get a shot at back-to-back wins -- something he's done only once this season -- if Casey DeSmith (illness) remains unavailable for Tuesday's rematch.