Jarry stopped 37-of-42 shots Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens .

The Habs tied the game three times in the third period. Cole Caufield wired a wrist shot from the left point that went off a Pittsburgh defender's glove to knot things 2-2. Then Nick Suzuki put in a goal to tie it 3-3 just 50 seconds after Evgeni Malkin had scored. And then Sean Monahan tied it 4-4 with a power-play snipe at 14:42. In OT, Mike Hoffman went stick side on a 2-on-1. Jarry has scuffled since late October. He is 0-3-2 in his last five starts with 24 goals allowed. And he hasn't won since October 22. Park him on your bench until he resets his game.