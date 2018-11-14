Jarry scored an empty-net goal for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

It was the first goalie goal in the history of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton organization. The netminder is currently sitting with a 4-4-2 record for the Baby Pens, but is unlikely to replace Casey DeSmith as the backup behind Matt Murray any time soon.

