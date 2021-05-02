Jarry made 23 saves in a 3-0 win over the Capitals on Saturday.

It was a nice tonic for the busy netminder who had struggled a bit in his previous five, despite having a 4-1 record. Jarry had one shutout in that five-game span, but had allowed 14 goals, including a four-goal game and a six-goal one. But he also bricked the tent against the Bruins and now the Caps, one of the most potent offenses in the NHL. So that's two SOs in his last four games. Overall, Jarry is 23-9-3 this season with a 2.67 GAA and .912 save percentages, numbers that are perfectly aligned with his career averages. What you see is what you get and with the Pens' ability to score, even without Evgeni Malkin, so Jarry has every chance to go deep in the postseason.