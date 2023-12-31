Jarry made 25 saves in a 4-2 win Saturday over the Blues.

Robert Thomas scored on Jarry with a one-timer during an early second-period power play, and Kasperi Kapanen deflected Scott Perunovich's shot at the midway point of the third. Jarry has won two in a row to improve to 11-11-2 on the season. He has four shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 24 games played. Since 2019-20, Jarry has alternated strong years with middling efforts. Despite a troubling record, he has performed well this campaign.