Jarry made 25 saves in a 4-2 win Saturday over the Blues.

Robert Thomas scored on a one-timer on an early second-period power play, and then Kasperi Kapanen deflected Scott Perunovich's shot at the mid-point of the third. Jarry has won two in a row, and he is 11-11-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Since 2019-20, Jarry has alternated strong years with middling efforts. This season is one of the strongish ones.