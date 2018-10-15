Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent back down
Jarry was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Jarry was called up while Matt Murray was dealing with a concussion, but now that Jarry is being sent back down, one assumes Murray is ready to return to the lineup. Casey DeSmith remains the primary backup for the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Emergency recalled•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Skates ahead of practice•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Designated as injured non-roster•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Considered day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sustains apparent leg injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...