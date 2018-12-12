Jarry was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

With Matt Murray (lower body) healthy, the club didn't need to carry three netminders, so Jarry returns to the Baby Pens. In his 11 minor-league appearances, the 23-year-old is 4-5-1 with a .909 save percentage. Given how well Casey DeSmith filled in for Murray, Jarry figures to spend the remainder of the year in the minors.