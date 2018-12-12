Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent back to minors
Jarry was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.
With Matt Murray (lower body) healthy, the club didn't need to carry three netminders, so Jarry returns to the Baby Pens. In his 11 minor-league appearances, the 23-year-old is 4-5-1 with a .909 save percentage. Given how well Casey DeSmith filled in for Murray, Jarry figures to spend the remainder of the year in the minors.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Can't slow down Avalanche•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets start in Colorado•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stands on head versus Boston•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Friday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Promoted to parent club•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Scores in minor-league game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...