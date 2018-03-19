Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent down to minors
Jarry was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
While few fantasy owners will be concerned about Jarry being shipped back to the Baby Pens, it is a solid indication that Matt Murray (concussion) is ready to at least start serving as the backup in Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old Jarry has performed well when called upon this season, as he is 14-6-2 with a pair of shutouts and a 2.77 GAA in 26 outings. The Pens don't want the British Columbia native just sitting on the bench, hence the move to the minors, where he figures to immediately take over as the No. 1.
