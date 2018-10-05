Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sent down to minors
Jarry (leg) was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Jarry's leg injury suffered during the preseason may have cost him the chance of securing the backup job behind Matt Murray. With the British Columbia native healthy, he will be sent down to the minors, where he figures to see the bulk of the starts for the Baby Pens.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Skates ahead of practice•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Designated as injured non-roster•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Considered day-to-day•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sustains apparent leg injury•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Friday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Perfect in second-half showing•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...