The Penguins assigned Jarry to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh only has one game remaining before the all-star break, so Jarry will head to the Baby Pens to continue playing while the big club's on hiatus. The Penguins will likely recall the 22-year-old netminder prior to Tuesday's clash with the Sharks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories