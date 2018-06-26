Jarry was handed a qualifying offer by the Penguins on Monday, NHL.com reports.

Jarry will be in a battle with Casey DeSmith during training camp to determine who is going to be the No. 2 behind Matt Murray. Given the starter's problems with injury, whoever serves as the backup could see plenty of action. If Jarry does sign his offer sheet, he'll be under contract for one year at $715,000.

