Jarry will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry hasn't suited up in any game action this season, and only played in two games last season, going 0-1-1 along with a 3.50 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 24-year-old will likely be busy during the game, facing a Jets offense that has averaged 33.3 shots per game this campaign, good for ninth in the league.