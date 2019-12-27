Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set for road start
Jarry is slated to start Friday's road clash with the Predators, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Jarry is on a four-game winning streak during which he registered a 1.70 GAA and .942 save percentage. The 24-year-old's strong run of form has seen him essentially take over as the No. 1 option for coach Mike Sullivan. With a back-to-back on the schedule, however, Matt Murray figures to get the home start against Nashville on Saturday.
